Gunmen called out ‘I like your coat’ to victim before shooting him several times: DC police

Authorities say the gunmen who shot a person late Monday night in northeast D.C. remarked about the victim’s jacket before opening fire.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. outside the Judah Family Christian Center along the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Investigators say the victim and another person were walking when a dark black sedan pulled along side of them on the opposite side of the street.

Officers say the driver called out, "I like your coat!" to the victim before the sedan’s passenger got out of the vehicle, pulled a handgun and shot him several times.

The suspects drove off westbound on Rhode Island Avenue while the victim and the second person fled eastbound on foot.

First responders found the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time.