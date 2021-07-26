Gunman in deadly Fort Worth shooting stoned to death

A group of people in Fort Worth stoned a gunman to death after a shooting killed one and injured two others.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, investigators say the man started firing at a crowd in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood on the southwest side near Bryant Irvin Road and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

One person died in the shooting and two others were hurt, but are expected to survive.

The crowd then started throwing gardening stones and killed the gunman.

It's not clear what exactly led up to the shooting. Police have only said it started with some kind of disturbance.

Police also say the people involved all knew each other. At this point no names have been released of those involved in the incident.