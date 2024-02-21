Gunfire erupts on M Street Northeast, 2 men wounded in double shooting
WASHINGTON - A double shooting in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood left two men injured Wednesday evening.
D.C. police officers searched a car that was riddled with bullets, collected evidence, and tried to find surveillance video that would help them identify who pulled the trigger on M Street Northeast.
The Metropolitan Police Department said they received the call reporting the shooting just after 5:00 p.m.
One of the men who was struck walked into a local hospital. Officers found the other man "conscious and breathing" near the scene of the crime.
People who live in the nearby high-rise apartments heard several shots fired.
An employee told FOX 5 that some people ducked for cover inside the Streets Market.
Detectives are asking anyone who has any information on the incident to give them a call.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.