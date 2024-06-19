Gunfire erupts at massive Maryland pool party, 1 man injured

article

A massive pool party in Glenn Dale ended with shots fired, and one person injured, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department said they received a call just after 7 p.m. reporting the shooting in a neighborhood along Glenn Dale Oaks Way.

Detectives believe that someone pulled the trigger after a fight broke out during the event.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the house and said at the time he was. "conscious and breathing."

FOX 5's Shomari Stone saw more than 100 people at the party leaving the neighborhood.

The department's spokesperson said that the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, they have not disclosed whether a suspect is in custody.