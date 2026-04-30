Group pleads guilty to kidnapping, attacking women who applied for fake babysitting job

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The Brief A man in jail in Prince George's County pleaded guilty to organizing an attack against two women, including one involved in a pending rape case against him, officials announced. Kayvon Edwards, Cierra Lee and Robynn Bynum have all pleaded guilty to kidnapping and armed robbery. Lee and Bynum lured two women to a home in Southeast under the guise of a fake babysitting job. There they attacked and robbed them, court records say.



Three people have pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attacking two women, luring them to a brutal attack with the promise of a fake babysitting job.

What we know:

Cierra Lee, 20, Kayvon Edwards, 21 and Robynn Bynum, 18, all pleaded guilty to kidnapping and armed robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

Officials said Edwards orchestrated the attack from jail in an effort to intimidate a woman who was connected to a pending rape case against him.

The attack happened on Oct. 20, 2025. According to court documents, the two victims were lured to a house on Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road SE. The two women thought they were going there for a "babysitting job," but Lee and Bynum were there.

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Together, they led the women to the basement and attacked them, stabbing one of them. Then, court documents say Lee and Bynum brought the victims into the bathroom and restrained them with duct tape, while questioning one victim about the rape case against Edwards.

After that, Lee and Bynum threw the victims in a car and said they would drive them to Pennsylvania. When the car got a flat, however, Lee and Bynum ran off.

Officers found the two victims later that night.

What they're saying:

Pirro called the attack "a calculated effort," which she said Edwards directed from jail.

"Such conduct shows a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of others," Pirro said.

What's next:

Lee will be the first of the three to be sentenced. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4. Edwards' sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10, and Bynum's sentencing date is still pending.