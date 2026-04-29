Police search for 2 suspects in shooting that injured 5-year-old boy in Northwest DC

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The Brief Three people, including a 5-year-old boy, were shot in the courtyard of an apartment building in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday night. Police said the two shooters fired randomly into the courtyard then drove off on bikes. All three victims survived.



The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects they said shot randomly into the courtyard of a Northwest D.C. apartment on Tuesday, injuring a 5-year-old boy and two adult men.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on April 28, near the building on N Street NW.

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MPD detectives told FOX 5 DC's Shomari Stone that the two gunmen opened fire indiscriminately from 100 yards away, into the courtyard.

Three people—a 5-year-old boy and two adult men— were all hit by gunfire, and all survived.

Officers were just blocks away when the shooting happened, and National Guard members were patrolling the neighborhood, but the two suspects got on bikes and got away before police got there.

What we don't know:

None of the victims of Tuesday's shooting have been identified, and detectives asked anyone with information to contact police.