Group of teens caught on video riding golf cart on Prince George's County highway

A shocking video shared on social media over the weekend shows a group of teens riding in a golf cart on a highway in Prince George's County.

The man who took the video shared it with FOX 5 on Monday. He tells us that other cars had slowed down around the women as they rode down Route 50 in Bowie, calling the situation "dangerous."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maryland State Police say received several calls about the incident on Saturday.

We have also reached out to Bowie Police to see if there is any sort of investigation underway. No charges have been filed at the time of this report.