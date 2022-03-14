Groundbreaking ceremony for I-495 extension project in northern Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin and other leaders are holding a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the $660-million Interstate 495 extension project in northern Virginia.

The 495 NEXT project aims to improve travel on one of the region's most congested highway stretches.

The two-and-a-half-mile extension of the current 495 Express Lanes will extend from the Dulles Corridor to the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the American Legion Bridge.

The project is the latest extension in the Commonwealth's 90-mile-plus Express Lanes network.