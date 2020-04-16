Grocery store worker speaks out about COVID-19 outbreaks among workers

A worker at Whole Foods Market spoke to FOX 5 about the anxiety their colleagues face every day going into work with the possibility of getting sick.

The worker, who asked not to be identified, provided FOX 5 with documents that show the worker's store is among several in the chain that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees.

"You keep seeing people call out, people deciding they don't want to come to work because they're scared that they might catch the virus," the worker said.

Whole Foods has confirmed it has had workers test positive at the Logan Circle, Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill South and H Street stores.

As reported by the New York Times, the Logan Circle location has as many as 16 employees who tested positive, but the store has not shut down. Sources tell FOX 5 there are also cases at the Silver Spring and Rockville stores.

A Whole Foods spokeswoman says in addition to additional daily cleaning, deep cleanings have been conducted overnight. The cleanings are done by a third party and typically last between five and six hours.

The chain is not the only company facing outbreaks among employees.

Last month, a worker at the Giant in Largo, Leilani Jordan, died after testing positive for the disease. That store was also not shut down, but underwent additional cleaning.

A Giant spokeswoman said there are cases among employees as a handful of stores in the region, but declined to list the locations.

Whole Foods and Giant say they have instituted social distancing measures in the store like limiting the number of shoppers, as well as providing employees with masks and plexiglass at registers.

In a statement, Whole Foods said the following:

“Whole Foods Market is providing an essential service in our communities and we continue to balance that responsibility with our responsibility as an employer to ensure the health, safety and privacy of our Team Members. We are meeting any notification of a diagnosis with swift and comprehensive action and communication to our Team Members in the store, and are supporting our diagnosed Team Members as well as those in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has undergone multiple deep cleanings and disinfections by third parties overnight and after hours, on top of our current enhanced daily sanitation and cleaning measures. Additionally, we require daily temperature screenings and face masks for anyone working in our stores, have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, and are operating under social distancing and crowd control measures. We remain committed to taking care of and protecting our Team Members as they work to safely serve our communities during this time.”

