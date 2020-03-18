Grocery chains across the nation adjust hours to help seniors during coronavirus outbreak

Grocery chains across the D.C. region and the nation are reserving special hours for seniors in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Whole Foods, customers who are 60 and older are allowed to enter stores one hour before opening to the general public. Stores will be closing two hours earlier to restock and clean, according to a press release.

At Target, the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for elderly shoppers and those with health problems. Target will close store at 9 p.m.

Dollar General stores will reserve the first hour of shopping each day for seniors.

Other major retailers, including Walmart, have reduced their hours using the time to continue deep cleaning and restocking.

Retailers say they are fast tracking shipping of critical items and are maintaining purchase limits to make sure everyone has access to the things they need.