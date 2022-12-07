Grinch steals Christmas trees from Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department's fundraiser lot: police

Authorities are looking for the Grinch who stole six Christmas trees from the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department's lot earlier this week where they were holding their annual fundraiser.

Police say the trees were stolen sometime between December 5, around 8 p.m. and December 6, around 4:30 a.m. at the lot in the 200 block of Ethan Allen Avenue.

The six trees were worth approximately $400. The fundraiser is held each holiday season to raise money for the fire department’s volunteer services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-270-1100.