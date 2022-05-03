Greenbelt police ID thieves who moved in while woman was on vacation

Greenbelt police have identified a man and a woman who broke into a woman's apartment last month and stayed there while she was on vacation.

The homeowner returned to find the couple lying on her bed and all of her belongings gone.

Police say they received a lot of tips about those two suspects over the past few days, which has helped them figure out who those two are.

No arrests have been made yet as the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 5 asked police if they were concerned the suspects could do this somewhere else, but we were told, "No."

They also said that they are still looking for the victim's missing belongings.

An officer actively patrols the area now and is aware of the situation. Management at the apartment complex is also on the lookout.

FOX 5 asked Greenbelt police if they believe the suspects and victim could be connected to each other through a third party.

They say, at this point, they're investigating all possibilities.