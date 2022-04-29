Squatters found inside Maryland apartment after residents return from vacation

Two suspects are on the run after being found squatting in an apartment while the residents were on vacation, according to authorities.

Police released photos of the suspects, a man and a woman, in hopes that the public can help identify them.

The Greenbelt Police Department said on April 5 the residents of the apartment came home from vacation to find their front door was damaged, and the apartment was mostly empty. The apartment is located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The residents reported to police that after entering the apartment, they found two suspects, who they did not know, lying on a bed. The suspects told the residents they took all their property, and then reportedly became aggressive with the victims before fleeing the scene.

Police said the residents told investigators that their apartment was fully furnished when they left for vacation on March 28. They said when they returned, all they found inside the apartment was the bed the suspects were laying on, and several full trash bags in the living room.

In total, the residents lost about $49,100 in property.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individuals pictured please contact the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.