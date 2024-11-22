Great Falls residents return to ransacked home, money, handbags stolen: police

A residential burglary in Great Falls remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Aziza Court in Great Falls for a residential burglary on September 20, at 9:59 p.m. The victims reported that when they returned home, they noticed their home had been ransacked and a patio door had been broken.

Police say the victims reported that money and handbags were stolen.

No word on any suspects at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more updates and information.