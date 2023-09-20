Graphic video shows a shooting during an attempted armed robbery in Takoma Park

Police continue to investigate an armed carjacking and strong-arm robbery in Silver Spring that could be linked to a shooting in Takoma Park.

According to police, they arrived to the 8060 block of 13th St. on August 29, 2023, around 2:14 a.m., to the report of a robbery. Police say the adult male victim was walking when he was approached by the suspect on a bicycle who made threatening remarks and indicated he had a weapon.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet, containing cash, and the suspect left the scene on his bicycle, going southbound on Georgia Ave. Police responded to the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Ave. on the same date, around 2:26 a.m., for the report of a carjacking.

It was determined that the adult male victim was standing outside the 7-Eleven when the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, approached him, pulled out a black handgun and demanded the keys to a silver Toyota Camry. The victim gave the suspect his keys and the suspect drove away in the Camry, towards D.C.

Police say the suspect is described as a juvenile Black male, approximately 14 to 16-years-old, 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet 6-inches tall, wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and a white and black Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro shoes.

It was later determined that the same suspect, and three other suspects, used the stolen Camry in another armed robbery attempt which developed into a shooting in Takoma Park on that same day.

Detectives have obtained surveillance video of the shooting and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who committed an armed carjacking and strong-arm robbery in Silver Spring.