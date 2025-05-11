Grandmother found shot to death in Maryland residence

The Brief One woman was found dead and suffering from gunshot wounds in her Landover residence. Prince George's County police continue to investigate this incident.



A beloved mother's life was cut short after she was found shot inside of her home.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, about the discovery of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home, who had died.

A neighbor tells FOX 5 they head multiple gunshots early Saturday morning.

Family have identified the victim as 54-year-old Leslie Davis.

Davis' daughters, Billie and April, dropped their four children off at Leslie's house to stay the night with their grandmother.

When the daughters could not contact Leslie on Saturday afternoon, they went to her home.

The young kids were in the home, unharmed.

"We’re calling her name and then the kids were like no, Grandma’s laying over there. She was in between her bed and the window and she was dead. She had been shot," said Billie.

Leslie was a reverend, a caring mother and grandmother who loved to garden and loved her dog, according to her family.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

The victim's family say that Davis was not the intended target of the shooting.