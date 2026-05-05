Grand jury indicts WHCD shooting suspect on four counts

The Brief Cole Tomas Allen, 31, has been indicted on four federal charges in connection with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, including a new charge of assaulting a federal officer. Prosecutors say Allen attempted to breach security and exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents before being stopped; President Trump was unharmed. Investigators say Allen planned the attack in advance, booking a hotel room weeks earlier and tracking the president’s movements the night of the event.



A federal grand jury has returned a four-count indictment against the man accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, adding a new charge.

What we know:

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, has been indicted on four federal charges in connection with the shooting at the Washington Hilton, according to FOX News.

The charges include:

attempt to assassinate the president of the United States

two firearm-related charges

assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon (newly added)

Authorities say Allen attempted to run past security barricades near the ballroom, prompting an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents.

President Donald Trump was not injured and was quickly rushed from the area by his security detail.

What they're saying:

"When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone," Trump said two hours after the incident. "They seem to think he was a lone wolf."

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Allen had been monitoring the president’s movements the night of the event, repeatedly checking online updates, including live coverage of Trump’s arrival.

An FBI affidavit outlines additional planning, stating Allen reserved a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6—weeks before the dinner.

Investigators say he then traveled cross-country by train from California and checked into the hotel one day before the event, staying through the weekend.