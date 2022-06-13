Governor Youngkin, Virginia Tech announce $50 million Boeing facility for military veterans

Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Tech on Monday to help the university and Boeing announce their $50 million facility for military veterans transitioning to civilian life.

The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families will be located on Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, the new center will be a key part of Youngkin's plan to establish a statewide network of resources for veterans and their families. The plan includes the creation of an integrated high-tech digital hub that seamlessly connects veterans and their families to services and benefits provided across the Commonwealth.

The State has also committed employees from the Department of Veterans Services to staff the Center on Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus.

"Boeing’s recent announcement to move its headquarters to Virginia and reaffirm its commitment to building the next generation of tech talent is a timely development for the Commonwealth, and is made more exciting by their extensive partnership with Virginia Tech," Governor Glenn Youngkin said. "The relocation of a world-class company like Boeing to Virginia is a testament to the wealth of talent and human capital in our state. Their pledge to create the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families ensures that the Commonwealth and its businesses continue to invest in diverse career pathways for veterans and students alike, all the while helping businesses thrive."

Virginia's Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretary, Craig Crenshaw, will also be active in the development of The Boeing Center. In a statement, Crenshaw said, "We know that Virginia and Northern Virginia particularly have a high concentration of service members and their families. When separating service members look for their next career step, we want them to choose Virginia. We are committed to making Virginia the best choice for Veterans and their spouses to live, work, and raise a family.

"This statewide network of resources and connectivity is a step in the right direction to make that a reality," he added.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the university is looking forward to continuing its partnership with Boeing and working with the renowned aerospace and defense company to provide a home for veterans at the Innovation Campus. "We know veterans bring unique talents and abilities to our campus, and the Commonwealth’s workforce," he said.



As part of its partnership with Virginia Tech, the press release says Boeing has committed to providing student scholarships, facilitating recruitment of world-class faculty, funding K-12 STEM pathway programs, and supporting programs for non-traditional undergraduates, including veterans, to enroll at university.