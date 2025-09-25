Government shutdown looms: Mass layoffs threaten federal workers

The Brief A government shutdown looms as Democrats and Republicans clash over funding. The White House has warned federal agencies to prepare for potential layoffs. Congress has until Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown.



The stalemate over a government funding bill on Capitol Hill threatens to lead to a shutdown and potential mass layoffs, adding pressure to an already tense situation.

The threat of mass layoffs

The Republican-led House has passed a continuing resolution to maintain current funding levels. However, Democrats in the Senate are pushing for additional policies, including health care funding.

The White House has issued a memo to federal agencies warning them to prepare for possible layoffs if a shutdown occurs. This move has upset Democratic lawmakers and unions, who argue that civil servant jobs should not be used as bargaining chips.

What they're saying:

"It’s nerve-racking. Not only for the area, I know there are a lot of federal employees, I have friends that are still federal employees, so there’s a lot of worry there," Nadiah Cooper, a former federal worker, said.

She highlighted the stress and uncertainty faced by federal employees as well, sharing that a friend has been terminated and rehired multiple times.

Impact on federal workers

Bobby Kogan, who previously worked in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, emphasized the harm a potential reduction could cause to U.S. citizens. He noted that personnel costs are a small portion of the federal budget but are crucial for government operations.

What we know:

Congress needs to reach a deal Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown. The ongoing dispute has left many federal workers anxious about their future employment.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether Congress will reach an agreement in time to prevent a shutdown.

The potential impact on federal services and employees is still unclear.