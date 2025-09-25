Government shutdown looms: Mass layoffs threaten federal workers
WASHINGTON - The stalemate over a government funding bill on Capitol Hill threatens to lead to a shutdown and potential mass layoffs, adding pressure to an already tense situation.
The threat of mass layoffs
The Republican-led House has passed a continuing resolution to maintain current funding levels. However, Democrats in the Senate are pushing for additional policies, including health care funding.
The White House has issued a memo to federal agencies warning them to prepare for possible layoffs if a shutdown occurs. This move has upset Democratic lawmakers and unions, who argue that civil servant jobs should not be used as bargaining chips.
What they're saying:
"It’s nerve-racking. Not only for the area, I know there are a lot of federal employees, I have friends that are still federal employees, so there’s a lot of worry there," Nadiah Cooper, a former federal worker, said.
She highlighted the stress and uncertainty faced by federal employees as well, sharing that a friend has been terminated and rehired multiple times.
Impact on federal workers
Bobby Kogan, who previously worked in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, emphasized the harm a potential reduction could cause to U.S. citizens. He noted that personnel costs are a small portion of the federal budget but are crucial for government operations.
What we know:
Congress needs to reach a deal Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown. The ongoing dispute has left many federal workers anxious about their future employment.
What we don't know:
It remains uncertain whether Congress will reach an agreement in time to prevent a shutdown.
The potential impact on federal services and employees is still unclear.
The Source: Information from FOX 5’s David Kaplan and interviews with Nadiah Cooper and Bobby Kogan.