Gov. Spanberger backs Virginia redistricting amendment ahead of early voting

The Brief Gov. Abigail Spanberger is urging Virginians to support the state’s redistricting amendment. Early voting in the referendum begins this week. Spanberger says the amendment is a temporary response to national political developments.



As early voting begins in Virginia’s redistricting referendum, Governor Abigail Spanberger is encouraging voters to support the proposed amendment.

What we know:

Governor Abigail Spanberger released a statement ahead of early voting on Virginia’s redistricting amendment, emphasizing that the proposal is temporary and preserves the state’s bipartisan redistricting process.

"As early voting begins tomorrow on Virginia’s redistricting amendment, voters should know that Virginia’s approach is different. It is temporary, directly responsive to what other states decide to do, and — most importantly, it preserves Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting process for the future," Spanberger said.

Spanberger noted that she supported the formation of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020 and said that support "has not changed."

She pointed to national political dynamics as part of the reason she supports the amendment.

"What has changed is what we’re seeing in states across the country — and a President who says he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats before this year’s midterm elections," she said.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Virginia Democrats approved a proposed congressional district map that could reshape the state’s political landscape for the 2026 midterm elections. The newly proposed map, passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Spanberger, would redistribute Virginia’s 11 U.S. House districts and, based on some analyses, could help Democrats gain up to four additional seats in Congress — shifting the state’s representation significantly.

Under Virginia law, the map can only go into effect if voters approve a constitutional amendment allowing mid-decade redistricting. That referendum is on the ballot for April 21, with early voting beginning this week. Unlike the normal once-every-ten-years redistricting cycle, this proposal would give lawmakers the power to redraw districts now in response to changes in other states.

The legislation and referendum process are still facing legal challenges in court. A judge previously struck down aspects of the amendment process as improper, but the Virginia Supreme Court has allowed the referendum to proceed while the broader legal dispute continues.

What they're saying:

Spanberger said voters now have a direct role in determining how Virginia responds to the current political environment.

"Virginians have the opportunity to take action in response to this extraordinary moment in history. That’s why, as a Virginia voter, I’m voting in favor of this amendment."

What's next:

Early voting in the referendum is now underway, giving Virginians the chance to weigh in on whether to approve the redistricting amendment.

Election officials are expected to provide additional details on voting timelines and polling locations as the referendum moves forward.