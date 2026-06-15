Gov. Moore announces USDA disaster declaration after spring freeze

article

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Secretarial Disaster Declaration following extensive crop damage from an April freeze that impacted farms across the state. The declaration comes after Moore formally requested federal assistance in late May, citing severe agricultural losses tied to a sudden cold snap that struck crops during a vulnerable growth period. The federal designation allows affected producers in designated counties to apply for emergency loans and other assistance through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Secretarial Disaster Declaration following extensive crop damage from an April freeze that impacted farms across the state.

The declaration comes after Moore formally requested federal assistance in late May, citing severe agricultural losses tied to a sudden cold snap that struck crops during a vulnerable growth period, according to a press release.

What they're saying:

State officials said the freeze affected multiple counties and caused damage that met federal thresholds for disaster relief eligibility. They say the situation was further complicated by ongoing drought conditions, which have added additional strain to farm operations across Maryland.

The federal designation allows affected producers in designated counties to apply for emergency loans and other assistance through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Officials say the support is intended to help offset financial losses, stabilize operations and support recovery efforts in the agricultural sector.

Maryland agriculture leaders said farmers are facing significant financial pressure as they deal with reduced or lost yields while continuing to manage ongoing production and maintenance costs.

What's next:

Officials said damage assessments are still underway, and additional counties may be included as more information becomes available.