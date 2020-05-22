Gov Hogan announces additional COVID-19 testing sites at 3 Maryland Walmart stores

Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday the opening of three additional COVID-19 test sites at Walmart stores in Maryland.

The announcement comes following news of new testing sites at 17 CVS pharmacies, two Rite Aid stores and follows the governor's emergency order earlier this week authorizing the state's nearly 1,200 pharmacies to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

"As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart," said Governor Hogan in a release. "With the addition of test sites at some of our Walmart stores, we are continuing to make significant progress on our long-term testing strategy for the state."

"Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Maryland during this unprecedented time," said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Maryland. "We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to state and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community."

WALMART TESTING SITES

Maryland residents will be able to take a self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 test at these Walmart locations:

Dorchester County

Walmart Supercenter, 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge, MD 21613

Frederick County

Walmart Supercenter, 2421 Monocacy Blvd, Frederick, MD 21701

Wicomico County

Walmart Supercenter, 409 N Fruitland Blvd, Fruitland, MD 21801

Tests will be provided at specific drive-up locations outside these stores three days a week, weather permitting. Walmart pharmacists and trained medical volunteers will provide the test materials, and participants and staff will be required to adhere to specific safety protocols. Tests will be administered by appointment only, which can be scheduled by visiting https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

RITE AID

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and is using its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants at two sites in Maryland:

Anne Arundel County



Rite Aid #385, 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore County



Rite Aid #374, 5624 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD

