Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to send money back to Virginia taxpayers

Could Virginia taxpayers be getting some of their own money back this year? The Virginia Treasury says it has a big surplus, and now Governor Glenn Youngkin is trying to build support for sending out rebate checks to taxpayers across the Commonwealth.

Virginia racked up a $2.6 billion surplus, and both Republicans and Democrats in Richmond have shown support for sending out tax rebate checks. However, how much is still up for debate.

Gov. Youngkin told the Federalist Society this month that he wants lawmakers to "go big" and give most of the surplus to taxpayers.

"There has to be a balanced budget in Virginia," Gov. Youngkin says. "I know the land, but there will be major tax relief for Virginians because we know that we must work together to get it done and the strength of our argument is compelling."

There's now a bill by Republican Del. Roxann Robinson for $300 rebate checks to Virginia taxpayers. Some Democrats want to hold back some money for other needs, but many Virginians told FOX 5 they'd rather see it in their pockets.

"Gas is four dollars plus," one viewer said. "Why hold onto that money? So they can keep doing what they’re doing? I say give it back to taxpayers."

"Put it into the schools," said another. "Spend more money on the schools."

How soon any checks could go out is also still up in the air. Virginia's General Assembly ended its 90-day session without passing a budget, so they'll have to return to Richmond this spring to decide how much, or how little, Virginians will get back.