Here’s the last time the GOP controlled Senate, House and presidency

The Brief The last time the Republican Party (GOP) controlled the Senate, House and presidency was from January 20, 2017, to January 3, 2019. During this time, the GOP passed a number of key pieces of legislation in line with their policy priorities.



On Wednesday, Republicans were projected to secure control of the Senate, solidifying their dominance of the federal government following last week's elections and positioning themselves to pursue significant reforms on immigration and tax policy.

But when was the last time the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the presidency all at one time?

It actually wasn’t that long ago – and Donald Trump was president of the United States.

Last time GOP controlled House, Senate, presidency

The last time the Republican Party (GOP) controlled the Senate, House and presidency was from January 20, 2017, to January 3, 2019.

During this period, Trump was president after being inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

In addition, the GOP gained the majority in the House and the Senate following the 2016 elections.

During this time, the GOP passed a number of key pieces of legislation in line with their policy priorities.

RELATED: House balance of power: GOP keeps majority

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was signed into law by Trump on December 22, 2017 and was a major overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

The law reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, reduced individual income tax rates and provided a one-time tax break on corporate profits brought back to the U.S. from overseas. The tax cuts were generally aimed at stimulating economic growth, though they were criticized for disproportionately benefiting corporations and wealthy individuals.

One of the most lasting impacts of the Trump presidency was the reshaping of the federal judiciary. The GOP-controlled Senate confirmed two Supreme Court justices and hundreds of federal appellate and district court judges.

In 2017, Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, and in 2018, Brett Kavanaugh (2018) was confirmed to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Trump administration also focused on rolling back regulations, including environmental and financial regulations, along with prioritizing military and defense spending.

Control changed hands in 2018

However, control of the House changed hands after the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats won control of the House, while the Republicans retained control of the Senate.

This marked the end of the GOP’s trifecta, which lasted until the Democrats gained control of the presidency and both chambers of Congress in 2021.

Plans with full GOP control

According to The Hill , House Speaker Mike Johnson has been planning for full GOP control and has a conservative economic agenda ready to move through the House, Senate and White House.

Republicans are expected to renew President-elect Donald Trump’s tax breaks that expire at the end of 2025. Trump also supports lowering the corporate tax rate.

But border security will likely be at the top of the list, observers say, and Trump has previously discussed several plans for his first day of his new term that will likely be boosted by the support of both chambers.

Trump’s 1st day in office

On Day 1 , Trump said he vowed to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith "within two seconds" if he returned to the White House. He has also made immigration a central issue in his campaign, and pledged to launch "the largest deportation program in American history" on his first day back in office.

RELATED: What Trump's 1st day in office could look like

In addition, Trump has made clear that if he was reelected, one of his first acts in office would be to dismantle key elements of the Biden administration’s climate and energy agenda.

Another area where Republicans could have a big impact is judicial appointments, NPR reports . A couple of current conservative Supreme Court justices are expected to retire if Trump wins. With a Republican Senate, Trump can keep a conservative majority on the Supreme Court and appoint more judges to the federal bench.

The one issue where Trump could clash with fellow Republicans is regarding tariffs. According to NPR , not all Republicans support Trump’s call for aggressive global tariffs, which economists say would raise consumer prices in the U.S.

Trump has said he could take action on tariffs without Congress, NPR reported.

Meanwhile, the Senate will spend the first part of 2025 confirming Trump’s judicial and Cabinet nominees, and hundreds of others nominated for other political roles.

The Source

The Associated Press, NPR, previous FOX TV Stations reporting, The Hill, and the Washington Post contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.