Google thanks custodial and sanitation workers with latest 'Google Doodle' honoring heroes of the coronavirus crisis

article

Search engine giant Google is thanking custodial and sanitation workers Thursday with its latest 'Google Doodle' amid the coronavirus crisis.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

The company has spotlighted frontline workers and first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic this week by featuring them in several of its latest front page animations.

On Monday, Google honored health workers and researchers in the scientific community. On Tuesday they spotlighted doctors, nurses, and medical workers. On Wednesday, they featured a thank you to emergency services workers.

On April 4, their 'Google Doodle' displayed the message – Stay Home. Save Live.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE