Good Samaritan helps officer save 2 people from burning car in DC

A good Samaritan helped an officer pull an accused drunk driver and their passenger from a burning car in Northeast D.C. Sunday morning, according to police.

U.S. Capitol Police says the car caught fire after crashing into a vehicle barricade located at 2nd Street NE and East Capitol Street, one block east of the U.S. Capitol, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say there were two people stuck inside the car after it caught fire.

Multiple cars stopped near the scene to help the passengers stuck inside, according to police.

Eventually, an unidentified citizen and a Supreme Court Police Officer pulled a woman, who was the driver, and a man out of the burning Volkswagen Jetta.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were then able to put out the fire.

The driver and the passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released an update on their conditions.

Investigators say the car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street when it crossed 2nd Street, ran over traffic cones, and slammed into the raised vehicle barrier.

The driver of the car, identified as Zoe Williams, 22, of Maryland, faces charges for Driving Under the Influence and Operating a Vehicle with Improper Tags.