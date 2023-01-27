Gold’s Gym to open in Georgetown this fall

A new Gold’s Gym is set to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. this fall with a 24,000-square-foot facility.

"There is a tremendous amount of opportunity to bring health and wellness to the forefront while enhancing the Gold’s Gym experience in the D.C. market," said Matt Clifford, the President and CEO of Gold’s Gym.

Located at the Georgetown Park building on M Street, the gym will offer a sauna, personal training and a panoply of exercise and yoga classes.

"We are excited to partner with Gold’s Gym, one of the most iconic names in fitness, to create a gym experience that celebrates and embraces the Georgetown community. Our aim is to create places that are fundamentally local, humble, aspirational, and inclusive," said Mark Witschorik, a director of Jamestown, the brokerage that owns the Georgetown Park building.