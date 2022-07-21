'The Godfather' mansion on Airbnb

Airbnb has an offer you can't refuse if you're a fan of 'The Godfather' movies.

The Staten Island home used as the exterior for Vito Corleone's mansion is up for rent in August. The listing claims it will only $50 a night.

Exteriors of the home at 110 Longfellow Ave. in the swanky Todt Hill section were featured in the iconic 1972 mobster movie.

The five-bedroom seven-bath home spans more than 6,000 square feet.

It features a saltwater pool, a game room, and a gym.

The listing says that up to five guests can stay in the home, but it is best suited for 2 adults and 3 children.