Gmail, YouTube and other services down briefly as Google suffers outage

Google services, including YouTube and Gmail, experienced widespread outages Monday in countries around the world.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the search engine’s products around 7 a.m. ET. The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site.

Issues were also reported with Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Maps and Google Home, according to DownDetector.

It indicated that outages were reported in the U.S., Canada, India, South Africa, Australia, countries across Europe and in Central and South America.

The disruption was an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school Monday. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said online that it was aware of issues with Gmail, “affecting a majority of users,” at 6:55 a.m ET. The company said the outages had been restored for the “vast majority” of users by 7:52 a.m. ET.

Identical status updates were shared across the company’s services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.