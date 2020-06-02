Girl struck, killed dog in Arlington County hit and run, police say

article

Authorities say a girl was hurt and a dog was killed in a hit and run crash in Arlington County.

The incident happened Friday, May 29 around 1:30 p.m. near N. Vermont Street and N. Upshur Street in the Donaldson Run neighborhood.

Police say the suspected driver has been located and that charges are anticipated at a later date. Officials said the suspect’s identity is not releasable due to age.

The investigation is continuing at this time.