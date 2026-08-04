Forest Heights home red-tagged after crash involving police cruiser: 4 sent to hospital

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The Brief A Forest Heights home was red-tagged after a police officer crashed into the house, damaging the foundation. Police said an officer was canvassing the area for a stolen car when they hit the car in front of them, which had suddenly stopped. All four people inside the civilian car, including three children, were taken to the hospital.



A Forest Heights home was red-tagged on Tuesday after a car crash involving a police officer that sent four people to the hospital.

Forest Heights crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Forest Heights Police Department said an officer was in their cruiser, canvassing near Livingston and Crisfield roads after a car was reported stolen in the area.

That's when police said the car in front of the officer's cruiser suddenly stopped. The officer hit the brakes, but crashed into the car in front of them and into a nearby home.

A civilian and three children were in the other car. Police said they were all taken to the hospital "as a precaution." The officer was evaluated at the scene. Everyone involved in the crash is expected to recover, according to FHPD.

Home deemed unsafe

Dig deeper:

The home the officer crashed into was deemed unsafe, however, because the police cruiser hit the foundation and "caused significant damage."

No one in the home was injured.

What we don't know:

The stolen vehicle that the officer was searching for before the crash was never located, according to police. The department says it's investigating the crash and reviewing body camera footage.