Girl, 9, dies after being found in cardiac arrest near elementary school in Gage Park: police

A 9-year-old girl with a history of health issues died after she was found unresponsive on a bus outside a South Side elementary school in Gage Park, according to police.

Paramedics were called about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found the girl in cardiac arrest inside the nurses office of Walter S. Christopher Elementary School, 5042 S Artesian Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The bus driver found her unresponsive and took her inside, Merritt said. She was receiving CPR when paramedics arrived.

She was taken by ambulance to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police and fire officials said. The girl had a history of health issues, according to a Chicago police spokesperson.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately have a comment.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services could not immediately confirm if the department was investigating the death.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation, police said.