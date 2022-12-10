Gift ideas for everyone on your list this holiday season for under $100

Still need a gift for your bougie friend or someone you're trying to impress? FOX 5 has you covered with the best gifts you can give this holiday season for under $100.

For the gamer

This device turns your phone into a gaming system instantly. It's compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and Steam on Apple or Android devices so the opportunities for fun are endless!

For the baseball fanatic

No matter what team your friend roots for (Go Nats!) this baseball bat mug will always make them feel like they're at the game. Grab a shot glass version or wine glass, too!

For the clean freak

If you want your friend to feel fancy, but don't know what to get, this is the gift for you. A bidet is the best way to feel clean and bougie at the same time!

For the chef

Make any kitchen feel fit for the head chef at a five-star restaurant with the Prepdeck! It allows you to organize all your ingredients, keep an eye on your recipe and prepare that perfect dish.

For the accessorizer

Help your most fabulous friend stay organized while still showing off their stuff a bit. This stylish tray holds keys, watches, jewelry and more, and even charges your phone, too!

For the perfume lover

Let your friend smell their best and test out multiple fragrances before they commit to one fully. Scentbird will send perfumes right to the recipient's door every month!

For the movie night family

If your friend loves hosting movie night for their friends and family, or just loves binge-watching the newest shows, they need the CouchConsole. Keep all snacks, drinks, remotes and more in one place with maximum relaxation.

For the person who took up pickleball during the pandemic

Pickleball is the "it" activity of the year, so make sure your friends are playing in style. Recess has paddles, balls, bags and more that are sure to impress on the court.

For the person who always steals hotel bathrobes

We get it, hotel bathrobes hit different. But now, you can give the gift of a luxury Brooklinen robe without having to hide it in your suitcase.

For the coffee lover

The only advent calendar your coffee-obsessed friend will need this holiday season. The Copper Cow Coffee Holiday Sampler Advent Calendar comes with 12 pour-over coffee and creamer combos to keep things interesting and delicious.

For the musician

Whether music is a hobby or a passion, the Orba lets you experiment with creating beats and songs anywhere. Plus, you can download the app and share your creations with friends!

Want more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides for under $50 and under $100!