Get paid $15,000 to attend, rate Midwestern state fairs

If you love the smell of fried foods and being outdoors, here is your chance to get paid to enjoy a classic "AmericInn" summer pass time.

AmericInn, which is part of the Wyndham hotel franchise, will pay one family $15,000 to attend and rate any three state fairs in the Midwest.

Families must document the adventure in real-time with both video and photos on their public social media accounts, according to the AmericInn by Wyndham website.

The chosen family will have exactly one week to complete the assignment and will be contributing to AmericInn's future "Best of the Midwest Fair Guide."

Here’s how to apply:

Submit a short video (1-3 minutes) or a 300-word minimum written entry explaining why your family should be AmericInn’s State Fair Family and what you’re most excited about. Email your video or written entry to fairfamily@americinn.com . Be sure to include where you live, a family photo, and a link to any public social media accounts (Instagram of TikTok is preferred). Entries must be received by Aug. 3, 2022.

The chosen family will be notified by Aug. 5.

Applicants must be at least 21 years or older and a U.S. resident. Travel times should fall between August and September.

In addition to the $15,000, the chosen family will receive seven nights of accommodations in the form of Wyndham Rewards points, a Wyndham Rewards DIAMOND level membership, a suitcase of swag and an "awesome back-to-school story."

Midwest state fairs

Here is a list of dates and where to buy tickets for state fairs happening in the Midwest this summer.

Dates: Aug. 11 - Aug. 21

Hours: 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Daily admission prices:

Children (0-12): Free

Adults (13-59): $10 (Fridays and Saturdays)

Adults (13-59): $5 (All other days)

Seniors (60+): $3

For more information, visit the Illinois State Fair website.

FILE - Wisconsin State Fair gate. (Wisconsin State Fair)

Dates: Aug. 4 - Aug. 14

Hours:

Sunday - Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Daily admission prices:

Children (5 and under): Free

Youth (6-11): $12

Military and veterans with I.D.: $12

Seniors (60 and over): $12

Adults (12 and over): $17

For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.

Dates: Aug. 25 - Sept. 5

Hours:

7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Labor Day

Daily admission prices:

Adults (13-64): $17

Seniors (65+): $15

Kids (5-12): $15

Children (4 and under): Free

For more information, visit the Minnesota State Fair website.

Dates: July 29 - Aug. 21

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The fair closes at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The fair closes at 11 p.m. Thursday – Saturday

Daily admission prices:

Children (5 and under): Free

General admission: $10

The Indiana State Fair also offers family discounts. For more information, visit the website.



FILE - Aerial view of the Indiana State Fair in 2019. (Indiana State Fair)

Dates: Aug. 11 - Aug. 21

Hours: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Daily admission prices:

Children (5 and under): Free

Children (6-11): $8

Adults (12 and over) $14

For more information, visit the Iowa State Fair website.

Dates: Aug. 11 - Aug. 21

Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Daily admission prices:

Single Day Adult: $12

Seniors (60 and over): $8

Youth (6-12): $3

Kids (5 and under): Free

For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair website.

Dates: July 27 - Aug. 7

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except Sunday, Aug. 7, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Daily admission prices:

Adults (ages 13-59): $10

Youth (ages 6-12): $8

Senior (ages 60+): $8

Children five and under: Free

For more information, visit the Ohio State Fair website.



FILE - Ohio State Fair view. (Ohio State Fair)

Dates: Sept. 1 - Sept. 5

Hours: Thursday and Friday (Sept. 1 and Sept. 2)

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 3 and Sept. 4)

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Monday (Sept. 5)

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Daily admission prices:

Ultimate Admission: $42.00 - Includes admission, unlimited carnival rides and circus performances

General Admission: $10.00 - Includes admission into the fair only. No carnival rides or circus performances.

For more information, visit the Michigan State Fair website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.