Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch 'heart-wrenching, over-the-top' teen dramas

Do you love a "heart-wrenching, over-the-top" teen drama television series? If so, this may be the job for you.

Shane Co., a jewelry company, is looking to pay one person $1,000 to binge-watch one season of 10 different teen drama shows, including hit series like "Gossip Girl," "One Tree Hill," "Glee," "Pretty Little Liars," and "Euphoria."

The person will have to finish the assignment over the course of four weeks, which equals about 2.5 series per week. The company said it will provide a gift card to cover the cost of the streaming services needed to watch each series.

"From the iconic Brooke-versus-Peyton showdowns on One Tree Hill, to the dreamy bloodsuckers on The Vampire Diaries, to the next-level fashion on Gossip Girl, there’s something for everyone to love," a job description states. "You can pick the first season from each series, or skip to the end if you don’t mind spoilers!"

Full list of teen dramas:

Outer Banks – Netflix Gossip Girl – HBO One Tree Hill – Hulu Glee – Hulu Pretty Little Liars – Hulu Teen Wolf – Hulu The Vampire Diaries – Netflix Euphoria – HBOMax Dawson’s Creek – Hulu Friday Night Lights – Hulu

The requirements include a love for teen dramas, the ability to watch all 10 shows within the time period, and to fill out worksheets for all 10 shows. Applicants must also be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Those interested need to submit an application by Friday, Jan. 13, and can do so online here. The lucky person chosen will receive a $1,000 payment for their efforts.

Earlier this summer, the same company offered to pay someone $1,000 to watch reality TV shows about love.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.