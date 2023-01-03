Expand / Collapse search

Get CPR training for free with DC Fire and EMS

By Fox 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
D.C. Fire and EMS
FOX 5 DC

Summer Safety: CPR 101

Paramedic Captain Nick Wagner and paramedic Dean Elliot joined FOX 5 with CPR and Heimlich Maneuver demonstrations to help make your summer safer.

WASHINGTON - D.C. Fire and EMS offers free classes on CPR and AED awareness. 

The Hands-on-Hearts program trains participants on Hands-only CPR, which could increase a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The training focuses on hand placement, tempo and the number of compressions. 

READ MORE: 'The Office' CPR technique helps Indiana dad save 4-year-old daughter

To host or attend a hands-only CPR class, email hands.onhearts@dc.gov