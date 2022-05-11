Germantown shooting leaves 2 people dead, including teenager

An investigation is underway into a shooting that killed two people, including a teenager, in Germantown, according to police.

Montgomery County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were shot and killed in the incident.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They have not released details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects involved.

Montgomery County Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.