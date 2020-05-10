Georgia's AG requests federal investigation into jogger death case

Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday requested a federal investigation into the handling of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

In a news release, Attorney General Christopher Carr said he had formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice, led by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, to conduct the investigation into how Arbery’s death was handled.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 23 along Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Glynn County, according to a police report obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta. His family said he was out for a Sunday afternoon jog.

The GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, Thursday for the death of Arbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.