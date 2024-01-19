Georgetown University unleashes new Jack the Bulldog bobblehead

article

Georgetown University introduced a limited edition bobblehead Friday, featuring its newest live English bulldog mascot, Jack.

Jack, officially welcomed to campus this month, is poised to become a cherished figure in Georgetown's mascot legacy.

Produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the officially licensed collector's item is now available for pre-order in their online store.

Priced at $30 each, these special edition bobbleheads are expected to ship in May.

Limited to 2,024 individually numbered pieces, the collector's item boasts a playful pose, with Jack adorned in a Georgetown collar, sitting on a blue and white Georgetown logo-shaped base bearing his name.

Jack, officially named Serchell’s John P. Carroll, is Georgetown University's ninth bulldog mascot and the eighth named Jack.

With red and white markings, Jack is set to make appearances at various university events, starting with smaller gatherings and progressing to larger venues, becoming a regular feature at basketball games and other athletic events.

The bobblehead release follows the passing of Jack's predecessor, IROC Casagrande John F. Carroll, on July 10, 2023.

Other available Georgetown bobbleheads include the previous Jack the Bulldog (aka IROC Casagrande John F. Carroll) and the costumed mascot Jack the Bulldog.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar expressed excitement about the bobblehead release, stating, "We can't think of a better way to welcome Jack the Bulldog to the Georgetown community than with a bobblehead. This will be the perfect way for Georgetown alums, students, faculty, staff, and fans to show off their school pride and love for their favorite new dog."

For those eager to secure a piece of Georgetown history and celebrate the university's newest mascot, the limited edition bobbleheads are available for pre-order at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.