Georgetown University to host in-person commencement

Georgetown University will host in-person commencement this may, the school's president announced on Thursday.

Citing an email from the school president, The Hoya reports that commencement for the class of 2021 will be at Nationals Park on May 24.

President John DeGoia said that the commencement will also offer a virtual broadcast for those who are unable to attend.

A number of schools and universities in the D.C. region are keen on restoring in-person graduation ceremonies after many settled for virtual commencements last year during the pandemic’s zenith.