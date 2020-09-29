Georgetown University football player pending extradition from Georgia for role in DC murder, police say

A Georgetown University football player who was arrested in Georgia for his role in the July murder of a 30-year-old Maryland man in D.C. is currently pending extradition back to the nation's capital.

Authorities say Dijon Williams, who was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for his role in the murder of Nurudeen Thomas, was located and arrested at a private residence in Gwinnett County by U.S. Marshals.

Thomas, of Greenbelt, Md., was found suffering from a gunshot wound at around 5 a.m. on July 21 in the 4100 block of 14th Street, NW in D.C. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams has been transported to a federal holding facility and is pending extradition.

On Monday, Georgetown University shared the following statement with FOX 5:

"Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening. While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University."

A Georgetown spokesperson also shared the following information:

"Due to COVID-19, all fall athletics at Georgetown have been postponed and no fall teams are on campus or practicing at this time.

If a student-athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice and are subject to adjudication and disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, which could include suspension or dismissal from the university.

Based on the information provided to Georgetown by the Metropolitan Police Department, Dijon Williams has been immediately suspended from Georgetown’s Football team."