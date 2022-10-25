Georgetown robbery suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from salon

DC Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Georgetown salon.

The incident took place in the 2900 block of M Street NW on Oct. 13 around 2:26 a.m.

In surveillance video, one suspect enters through a window of the salon, runs to the back and drags the ATM towards another suspect who helps them get it outside.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line to 50411.

Those who provide information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.