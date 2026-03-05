Georgetown Pike closed in McLean after crash into power pole leaves driver critically injured

article

The Brief Georgetown Pike is closed in McLean after a crash into a power pole. Police say the adult male driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while repairs are underway.



Georgetown Pike is shut down in McLean after a single-vehicle crash left a driver in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police said the crash happened along Georgetown Pike between Swinks Mill Road and Potomac River Road.

Authorities say a single vehicle struck a power pole.

An adult male driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed Georgetown Pike in both directions between Swinks Mill Road and Potomac River Road while crews make repairs.

What's next:

It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed as utility crews work to repair the damaged power pole.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.