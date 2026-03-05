Georgetown Pike closed in McLean after crash into power pole leaves driver critically injured
MCLEAN, Va. - Georgetown Pike is shut down in McLean after a single-vehicle crash left a driver in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
Fairfax County Police said the crash happened along Georgetown Pike between Swinks Mill Road and Potomac River Road.
Authorities say a single vehicle struck a power pole.
An adult male driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed Georgetown Pike in both directions between Swinks Mill Road and Potomac River Road while crews make repairs.
What's next:
It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed as utility crews work to repair the damaged power pole.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The Source: This article was written using information posted by Fairfax County Police on X (formerly Twitter).