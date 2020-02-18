Georgetown football coach thanks good Samaritans who helped save his life during cardiac arrest

A Georgetown assistant football coach who went into cardiac arrest last fall on the practice field thanked the good Samaritans who came to his aid and helped save his life.

Trey Henderson collapsed during a September 5 practice as he worked on drills with players. Fellow coaches, trainers and the team physician rushed to his aid and to administer CPR.

On Tuesday, the coach presented his lifesavers with Cardiac Arrest Save Coins. D.C. fire officials say early bystander CPR greatly increases the chance of survival during cardiac arrest.