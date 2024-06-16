George Strait's Texas show sets attendance record for U.S. concert

article

Country music superstar George Strait made history at his show in College Station, Texas this weekend.

Texas A&M says 110,905 people showed up for the concert at Kyle Field on Saturday.

That sets a record for a ticketed U.S. concert that was set by the Grateful Dead in 1977 when 107,019 fans attended their show at Raceway Park in New Jersey, according to Billboard.

George Strait: The King at Kyle Field show also set a record for the most people attending an event Kyle Field, beating out the 2014 game between the Aggies and Ole Miss.

Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman also performed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz were among those in attendance.