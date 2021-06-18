George Mason pitcher dies at the age of 20 after complications from Tommy John surgery

article

The George Mason athletics community is mourning after the death of freshman pitcher Sang Ho Baek last weekend.

The 20-year-old Salisbury, Md. native died after suffering complications from Tommy John surgery during the offseason.

"We are devastated by the passing of Sang. Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time," coach Bill Brown said.

Baek recently completed his freshman season with the George Mason baseball team. He appeared in seven games for the Patriots and made his collegiate debut against UMBC at Spuhler Field on March 12.

Before arriving at George Mason, Baek played for James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury.

In 2019, he helped the Clippers win the 2019 3A Maryland State Championship.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Baek’s family.

