Gas prices dropping below national average in Virginia, Maryland

Virginia
Gas prices dropping across DMV

Gas prices dropping across DMV

If you've been out on the roads lately, you may have noticed that gas prices are actually falling.

From record highs a few months ago to the national average of regular unleaded coming in at around $4 per gallon. The national average this time last year was $3.18 per gallon.

The record high was back in June when the national average was $5.01 per gallon.

Virginia and Maryland are currently below the national average with gas costing around $3.81 and $3.98 per gallon, respectively. D.C.'s average is sitting around $4.23 for a gallon of gas.

President Biden says the drop can be attributed to the release of oil from the nation's strategic reserves. Other oil-producing nations are also stepping up production.

Demand is also down as a result of the higher prices.

Economic experts say the pace of inflation should start moderating soon, beginning with gas prices going down.