Gas leak investigation shuts down Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, building evacuated

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Bethesda
Local fire crews are on the scene of a gas leak on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) -
Emergency crews are investigating a gas leak at a building on Wisconsin Avenue and Old Georgetown Road. 

Montgomery County Fire & EMS officials said a concentrated amount of gas was detected Thursday evening. The building was evacuated as a precaution around 7:00 p.m.

Northbound Wisconsin Avenue remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted or turned around.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 
 