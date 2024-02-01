Gas leak investigation shuts down Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, building evacuated
Emergency crews are investigating a gas leak at a building on Wisconsin Avenue and Old Georgetown Road.
Montgomery County Fire & EMS officials said a concentrated amount of gas was detected Thursday evening. The building was evacuated as a precaution around 7:00 p.m.
Northbound Wisconsin Avenue remains closed.
Traffic is being diverted or turned around.
