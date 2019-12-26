Gas leak contained near Navy Yard Metro station

D.C. fire officials evacuated an area around the Navy Yard Metro station after a gas line was accidentally struck on Thursday.

Officials called for an expanded evacuation zone after they initially told people to leave a construction site and a restaurant.

The break was reported in the 1200 block of Half Street, SE.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted out instructions for people who might be impacted by the incident:

Green Line Metro service between Anacostia and L'Enfant Plaza was suspended while crews worked at the scene. It is expected to resume shortly.

Around 2:50 p.m., officials shared that the leak was clamped and the gas flow was stopped.

The area has been rendered safe and all buildings have been reoccupied.

No injuries have been reported by officials.