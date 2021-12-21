Garrett Gilbert to start as quarterback for WFT Tuesday night amid COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 rears its head across the globe, the National Football League is not immune to the effects.

The NFL changed its COVID-19 policies making it easier for vaccinated players to come back earlier.

The Washington Football Team was without 13 players for its game against the Philadelphia Eagles but got a few key contributors back on the defensive line.

Quarterback remained a mystery until late Tuesday afternoon, though.

According to ESPN, Washington was waiting on tests from starter Taylor Heinecke and backup Kyle Allen until early afternoon to see if they could fly to Philadelphia last minute and play against the Eagles.

FOX 5’s Britt McHenry reports both their tests were positive.

Garrett Gilbert was signed off the Patriots practice squad this week and gets the start Tuesday night.

FOX 5 asked former Washington Wide Receiver Pierre Garcon how a team prepares for a week like this.

"That’s their job, to build the confidence within the short time to say, ‘Hey, make the QB feel like hey you can trust me. I know you don’t know what you’re doing. I know you don’t know all the plays, but I’m here to help you.’ So it’s kind of a receiver's dream. I can be your security blanket, I can be your safety net to get you out of trouble," Garcon said.

The Washington Football Team will also be without seven positional coaches for the Tuesday night game.

FOX 5 spoke to a fan who was optimistic about the Tuesday night game, especially since the stout defensive line is nearly whole with the return of Jonathan Allan off the COVID list and Montez Sweat off the Injured Reserve.

"I just feel like we have the better players, and we have the momentum going with us, so we’re definitely going to win tonight," Richard Lancaster said.